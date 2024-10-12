Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after buying an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,466,000 after buying an additional 259,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.