Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

