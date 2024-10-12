18,231 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after buying an additional 154,361 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 140,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

