Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $86.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

