VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

