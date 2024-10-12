6,356 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,935,000 after buying an additional 55,859 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

CBOE opened at $205.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

