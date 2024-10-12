Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

