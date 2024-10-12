Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,273 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bitfarms were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth about $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

