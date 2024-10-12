Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $23,880,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 337.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Baidu stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $134.04.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

