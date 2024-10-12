Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 921.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 296,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTGC

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.