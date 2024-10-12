Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Reliance were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $290.92 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

