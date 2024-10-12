Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,304 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

