Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.49% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEMD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEMD stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

