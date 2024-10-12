Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.53% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

