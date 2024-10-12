Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.72 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Post were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Post by 5,283.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $113.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

