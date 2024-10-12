Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.53.

WCN opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

