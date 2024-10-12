Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.02% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 493,886 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

