Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,071 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.46% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

