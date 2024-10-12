Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,561 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $969,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

