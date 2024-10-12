Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.75 Million Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEY opened at $112.10 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

