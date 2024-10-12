Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.77 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

