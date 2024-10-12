Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $330.12 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

