Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.