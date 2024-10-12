Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,183 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Range Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

