STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in STERIS were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,453,000 after acquiring an additional 778,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,616 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $226.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.07 and its 200-day moving average is $225.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

