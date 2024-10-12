Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 455 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Entegris were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 251,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 2,200.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 214,510 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Up 0.8 %

ENTG opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

