Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX opened at $21.78 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.