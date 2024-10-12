Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX opened at $21.78 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.