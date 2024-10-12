Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

FERG opened at $198.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

