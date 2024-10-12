Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,094,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,233,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,017,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,163,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

