Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $252.52 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.03 and its 200-day moving average is $233.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.