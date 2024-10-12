Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GLOV opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

