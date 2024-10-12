iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,342,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 156,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.