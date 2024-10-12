Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $29.11 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

