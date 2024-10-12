Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,810 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $51.43 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

