Truist Financial Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.