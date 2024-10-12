Truist Financial Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
NYSE:TM opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
