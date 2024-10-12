Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $222.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.89. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

