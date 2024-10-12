Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

