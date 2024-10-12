Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $7,386,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $2,976,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,057.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

