Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 227,711 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 302,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.