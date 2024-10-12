Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 227,711 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 302,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.