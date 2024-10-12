Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 493.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

