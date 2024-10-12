Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,550 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VIOV stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

