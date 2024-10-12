Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in United States Steel by 4,305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,848,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in United States Steel by 66.5% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,638,000 after acquiring an additional 838,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,770,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Shares of X opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

