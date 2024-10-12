Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.50 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

