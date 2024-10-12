Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.81 Million Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.03% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMOM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GMOM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.3559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Featured Stories

