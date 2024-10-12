Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,419 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $129.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

