DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $73,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.59.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DV opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,638.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $160,206 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

