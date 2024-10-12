Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $987,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.