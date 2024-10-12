Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 115,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 22.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $64.57 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

