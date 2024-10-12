Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Gentherm worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Creative Planning raised its stake in Gentherm by 49.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,146,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,269.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

