Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA opened at $26.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.